Keeping the Pima County Jail population down

Pima County is working to reduce the number of people in their jail. Last month, they launched the Behavioral Health Specialty Caseload aimed connecting people arrested with services. Now
Two local savvy shoppers said they've saved serious cash over the last few years by saving their store receipts and using certain apps.
Authorities had been dealing with a barricaded subject at a home on the west side of Tucson Wednesday afternoon.
More than 23 million Americans could be uninsured by 2026 if the G.O.P. health bill goes through.
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.
Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.
A criminal complaint says a 27-year-old man grabbed a little girl by the wrists and took her down the street.
With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.
A Playboy centerfold who snapped a photo of a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room and posted it on social media with insults about the woman's body is expected to appear in court to resolve a criminal...
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.
Eva Hicks was on a normal grocery trip before turning down the medicine aisle at her local Walmart. That's why she encountered another female shopper who had choice words for her.
Molly Sullivan’s mother, Karen Sullivan, battled cancer for six years. The family, medical team and school officials wanted to make sure Karen got to see Molly graduate.
The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were found off Poultry Lane near Claremont.
Chris Epps admitted his role in a prison bribery scheme and has since helped identify several others involved. He pleaded guilty to money laundering and filing false tax returns.
