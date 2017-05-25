DPS targets dangerous drivers; aggressive driving up 250 percent in Pima County

The Governor's Office of Highway Safety and Department of Public Safety officials are reminding the public to slow down as we head into the Memorial Day weekend.

Different law enforcement agencies will be teaming up during the three-day weekend to keep crashes from happening on Arizona roads.

DPS, Arizona Department of Transportation and the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety will be targeting dangerous drivers.

From 2015-2016 law enforcement officials in Pima County handed out more tickets to drivers on I-10.

The latest numbers from DPS show drivers are ignoring the law, and troopers are taking it seriously.

From 2015 to 2016, civil speeding went up 132 percent. Anything up to 84 mph is considered civil speeding.

If you’re caught going 85 mph or more that’s criminal speeding. Those tickets increased 127 percent from 2015 to 2016.

Aggressive driving in Pima County increased even more: 250 percent.

The stats on deadly accidents in Arizona are troubling as well. In 2014, there were 709 fatal crashes in the state.

In 2016, that number rose by 156 to 865.

Alberto Gutier, the director of the Governor's Office of Highway Safety, blames driver behavior on the increase, saying a lack of patience is driving up the numbers.

Here’s a look at the numbers from DPS.

2015

Civil speeding: 7,747 tickets

Criminal speeding: 347 tickets

Aggressive driving: 16 tickets

2016

Civil speeding: 10,276 tickets

Criminal speeding: 443 tickets

Aggressive driving: 40 tickets

2017 (Jan-May)

Civil speeding: 3,718 tickets

Criminal speeding: 100 tickets

Aggressive driving: 18 tickets

