Copy-Tucson assistant chief selected as new police chief for Mesa

An assistant police chief for Tucson has been named the new chief of the Mesa Police Department.

Mesa officials say Ramon Batista will join the Mesa force after 31 years with the Tucson Police Department. He became an assistant chief in 2014, overseeing a bureau that includes all detectives, the crime lab and other units.

Assistant Police Chief Michael Dvorak has filled in as Mesa's interim chief since John Meza retired as chief at the end of December.

Mesa is Arizona's third most populous city, after Phoenix and Tucson.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.