Second fox attack reported in southern Arizona

Days ahead of Memorial Day weekend, state officials have issued a warning about another fox attack at a popular hiking trail in southern Arizona.

Mark Hart, spokesman for the Arizona Game and Fish Department, said the attack happened at 2 a.m. Friday, May 19, and the intersection of Lemon Rock Lookout Trail and Wilderness of Rocks Trail in the Santa Catalina Mountains.

Hart said a man was camping when he woke up to a fox sniffing around.

The fox, which has not been found, bit the man’s leg and took off.

The man was treated for minor injuries.

This is the second fox attack in two weeks.

On Sunday, May 14, a 12-year-old Tucson boy was bit while at the Rose Canyon Lake campground on Mount Lemmon.

Hart said the boy was treated at a hospital for the bite and rabies.

That fox has not been found either.

Hart said the encounters are worrisome and the public should be on the lookout while visiting the area.

