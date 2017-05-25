Four injured in fight at Red Rock Correctional Center

Four inmates at the Red Rock Correctional Center were injured in a racially motivated fight Wednesday evening, according to a spokesman for the Arizona Department of Corrections.

Two of the injured inmates were treated and released from the hospital, and the other two remain in the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

In all 80 inmates were involved in the fight which took place in a medium-security yard.

The unit, which houses over 900 inmates has been locked down since the incident.

No staff members were injured.

Authorities are still trying to determine who started the fight.

