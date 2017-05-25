Police searching for armed robbery suspect - Tucson News Now

Police searching for armed robbery suspect

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
Tucson police is asking for the public's help to find a man who is wanted for robbing two Walgreen's and a Subway in the area of Craycroft Road and 22nd Street.

Police say the man entered the businesses and immediately pointed a gun at the employees and demanded money.

He is described as black, in his late 30's to early 40's, 6'-1" to 6'-3", approximately 220 to 250 pounds with a medium build.

Anyone with information should call 88-CRIME. If you see him, call 911. Police warn not to approach him.

