TUCSON WEEKENDER: Fun things to do in the Old Pueblo (May 26-29)

Happy Friday!
It's time for you to relax and enjoy the weekend, and we've got plenty of fun ideas for you and the whole family.
For your weekend weather forecast, CLICK HERE.
FRIDAY
1. SPRING INTO SUMMER
Old Tucson is kicking off the Summer with some Memorial Day fun.
@OldTucsonStudio is the place to be on Memorial Day weekend! Kids get in free May 26-29! Expect games for prizes, festive food, petting zoo pic.twitter.com/ee6RvAtqcC— Old Tucson (@OldTucsonStudio) May 22, 2017
Kids 11 and younger get in free all weekend!
Get your tickets HERE: http://bit.ly/2qEHLmk
2. ZOOFARI NIGHTS: BIG CATS
Take an adventure, and enjoy the cooler evening temperatures from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Reid Park Zoo.
This week's Summer Safari Nights features big cats.
Get Tickets HERE: http://bit.ly/2r1P8H7
3. FRIDA AL FRESCO FRIDAY
Enjoy the Frida Kahlo exhibit, along with a famers market, food, drinks, and more.
Reservations are not required.
Tickets can be purchased at the door.
#Friday is the final #frida al Fresco! A #bignight with @zuzimoveit & @FoodInRoot #traveltuesday https://t.co/eacm4YSPyz pic.twitter.com/rUdb8D9L9G— Tucson Botanical (@TucBotanical) May 23, 2017
MORE INFORMATION: http://bit.ly/2dY8Gnm
SATURDAY
1. PIMA COUNTY POOLS ARE OPEN
If you're looking for a way to beat the heat now you can chill in a cool pool.
Pima County pools open for the season Saturday.
Pima County pools open May 27! https://t.co/Eq3I7syYho pic.twitter.com/fNJ9LJmrUd— Official Pima County (@pimaarizona) May 18, 2017
Pools are open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Memorial Day.
See fees and passes here: http://bit.ly/2s3RyCj
2. CREATURES OF THE NIGHT (COOL SUMMER NIGHTS)
Escape the heat, and enjoy life after the Sun goes down at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum.
This week's Cool Summer Nights features nocturnal animals.
Members get in free.
The event is from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Admission information: http://bit.ly/2rHdvKN
3. TUCSON MOUNTAIN PARK STAR PARTY
Enjoy our dazzling night sky with the Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association's star party on Tucson Mountain Park.
Observing will be at the Ironwood Picnic Area, 7300 W Hal Gras Road from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
More Information: http://bit.ly/2s3JYaU
SUNDAY
1. WYATT EARP DAYS
Enjoy free admission in the "town too tough to die" this weekend during Wyatt Earp Days.
Caught a gunfight or take a stagecoach ride.
Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
More information: http://bit.ly/2r5JHGX
2. PIMA COUNTY BIKE AMBASSADOR OUTREACH
Spend the cooler morning hours on The Loop with Bicycle Ambassadors.
The event starts at 6:30 a.m. at Santa Cruz River Park.
More Information: http://ow.ly/PDrM30bneT0
3. SAVOR SIERRA VISTA SUNDAY POP-UP ART SHOW
More Information: http://bit.ly/2r5TpJp
MONDAY
1. FIFTH ANNUAL MEMORIAL DAY 3.5 MILE RUN/WALK
A Run/walk to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
The race benefits Fisher House Tucson.
You must register for the race.
More Information: http://bit.ly/2qk1FGI
2. 44TH MEMORIAL DAY PARADE & CEREMONIES
"In Memory of Many-In Honor of All" this Memorial Day Parade begins at 8 a.m. at Tucson Estates Western Way Circle.
More Information: http://bit.ly/2qk9qwb
Do you have better ideas for fun things to do in Tucson? Message us on Facebook, or add your own event on our website HERE: tucsonne.ws/1XLZNAC
Officer Tim Majek with Woodbridge police, an apparent expert on rescuing deer, made another adorable rescue Wednesday.
Authorities have identified the woman killed last week in a hit-and-run accident near Florence.
Stay out of the Arizona heat with the creatures of the night! Cool Summer Nights is underway at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum.
Happy Friday! It's time for you to relax and enjoy the weekend, and we've got plenty of fun ideas for you and the whole family.
A man died in a crash on Tucson's east side at 2:15 a.m. on Thursday, May 25, according to a news release from the Tucson Police Department.
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.
Serial killer Todd Kohlhepp pleaded guilty to seven counts of murder, the kidnapping of Kala Brown, and all other charges he was facing just after 10 a.m. Friday morning during a hearing in Spartanburg County.
Convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur was executed at about midnight Thursday.
Two photos showing high school students in what appears to be "black face" generated hundreds of shares on Facebook this week sparked outrage and prompted Gardendale's High School principal to issue a statement that the school was looking into it.
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.
It’s official – the highly-anticipated aqua park at the North Myrtle beach Sports Complex will open on Saturday, June 3!
The discovery was made in a wooded area on the 2500 block of Mt. Gallant Road.
University of Mississippi Medical Center Police have arrested a woman and charged her after she dropped her purse drops and the gun inside fired. The bullet struck a patient.
A Walterboro woman arrested Thursday will face a Colleton County judge Friday on charges related to a shooting that left two adults and a child dead and a second child wounded.
According to a federal complaint, Tun Lon Sein was on American Airlines flight 5242 when he attempted to bite a flight attendant, opened the exit door and jumped onto an active ramp.
