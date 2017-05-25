TUCSON WEEKENDER: Fun things to do in the Old Pueblo (May 26-29)

Happy Friday!

It's time for you to relax and enjoy the weekend, and we've got plenty of fun ideas for you and the whole family.

FRIDAY

1. SPRING INTO SUMMER

Old Tucson is kicking off the Summer with some Memorial Day fun.

@OldTucsonStudio is the place to be on Memorial Day weekend! Kids get in free May 26-29! Expect games for prizes, festive food, petting zoo pic.twitter.com/ee6RvAtqcC — Old Tucson (@OldTucsonStudio) May 22, 2017



2. ZOOFARI NIGHTS: BIG CATS

Take an adventure, and enjoy the cooler evening temperatures from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Reid Park Zoo.

This week's Summer Safari Nights features big cats.

Get Tickets HERE: http://bit.ly/2r1P8H7



3. FRIDA AL FRESCO FRIDAY

Enjoy the Frida Kahlo exhibit, along with a famers market, food, drinks, and more.

Reservations are not required.

Tickets can be purchased at the door.

MORE INFORMATION: http://bit.ly/2dY8Gnm



SATURDAY

1. PIMA COUNTY POOLS ARE OPEN

If you're looking for a way to beat the heat now you can chill in a cool pool.

Pima County pools open for the season Saturday.

Pima County pools open May 27! https://t.co/Eq3I7syYho pic.twitter.com/fNJ9LJmrUd — Official Pima County (@pimaarizona) May 18, 2017

Pools are open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Memorial Day.

See fees and passes here: http://bit.ly/2s3RyCj



2. CREATURES OF THE NIGHT (COOL SUMMER NIGHTS)

Escape the heat, and enjoy life after the Sun goes down at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum.

This week's Cool Summer Nights features nocturnal animals.

Members get in free.

The event is from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Admission information: http://bit.ly/2rHdvKN



3. TUCSON MOUNTAIN PARK STAR PARTY

Enjoy our dazzling night sky with the Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association's star party on Tucson Mountain Park.

Observing will be at the Ironwood Picnic Area, 7300 W Hal Gras Road from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

More Information: http://bit.ly/2s3JYaU





SUNDAY

1. WYATT EARP DAYS

Enjoy free admission in the "town too tough to die" this weekend during Wyatt Earp Days.

Caught a gunfight or take a stagecoach ride.

Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More information: http://bit.ly/2r5JHGX

2. PIMA COUNTY BIKE AMBASSADOR OUTREACH

Spend the cooler morning hours on The Loop with Bicycle Ambassadors.

The event starts at 6:30 a.m. at Santa Cruz River Park.

More Information: http://ow.ly/PDrM30bneT0





3. SAVOR SIERRA VISTA SUNDAY POP-UP ART SHOW

More Information: http://bit.ly/2r5TpJp





MONDAY

1. FIFTH ANNUAL MEMORIAL DAY 3.5 MILE RUN/WALK

A Run/walk to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The race benefits Fisher House Tucson.

You must register for the race.

More Information: http://bit.ly/2qk1FGI





2. 44TH MEMORIAL DAY PARADE & CEREMONIES

"In Memory of Many-In Honor of All" this Memorial Day Parade begins at 8 a.m. at Tucson Estates Western Way Circle.

More Information: http://bit.ly/2qk9qwb

