Hombre parecido al ‘Guazon’ es acusado de apuntar un arma de fuego

Posted by Stephanie Soto, Equipo de Noticias KOLD 13
TUCSON, AZ (NOTICIAS KOLD 13) -

Las autoridades en Florida pudieron arrestar al Guazon sin la ayuda de Batman .

El Departamento de Policía de Miami reporto que Lawrence Sullivan de 29 fue arrestado el martes por la tarde con cargos de cargar un arma de fuego. En una fotografía se ven tatuajes en su cara y cerca de su boca. El cabello verde es parecido al villano de la película de Batman.

Sullivan tiene una fianza de $5,000 y no tiene un licenciado. 

