Power restored for 1,300 residents, 482 still without power near I-10, Wilmot

Tucson Electric Power's outage map is reporting power is back on for 1,312 residents, 482 still without power.

According to TEP, equipment is damaged, but specifics on what equipment were not immediately available.

Crews are working to restore power, which could be up soon.

No further details are known at this time.

