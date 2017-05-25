Power restored for 1,300 residents, 482 still without power near - Tucson News Now

breaking

Power restored for 1,300 residents, 482 still without power near I-10, Wilmot

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
(Source: Tucson Electric Power) (Source: Tucson Electric Power)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Tucson Electric Power's outage map is reporting power is back on for 1,312 residents, 482 still without power.   

According to TEP, equipment is damaged, but specifics on what equipment were not immediately available.  

Crews are working to restore power, which could be up soon.  

No further details are known at this time. 

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly