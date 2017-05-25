Memorial Day weekend closures, service changes for Sierra Vista

All City facilities, except The Cove, will be closed on Monday, May 29, in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. The Cove will be open for Open Swim only from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

Monday trash will be collected on Tuesday, May 30, and Tuesday trash pickup will occur on Wednesday, May 31. There will be no changes to the recycling pickups. There will be no special pickups on Wednesday, May 31. The Vista Transit service will also be closed on Monday.

The Cove, Oscar Yrun Community Center, Ethel H. Berger Center, and the Sierra Vista Public Library will also be closed on Saturday, May 27, due to staff support of the Sky Islands Summit Challenge and the Wine, Beer, & Spirits Festival occurring that day.

