SILVER ALERT: Santa Cruz deputies searching for missing woman

By Tucson News Now Staff
Donna Caskey (Source: Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office) Donna Caskey (Source: Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office)
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Deputies from the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman.

Donna Caskey, 69, was last seen leaving her Rio Rico home in a 2005 Volkswagen SUV.

She is wearing a tan top and blue pants with a floral pattern.

If you see her call 911.

