SILVER ALERT: Santa Cruz deputies searching for missing woman

Deputies from the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman.

Donna Caskey, 69, was last seen leaving her Rio Rico home in a 2005 Volkswagen SUV.

She is wearing a tan top and blue pants with a floral pattern.

If you see her call 911.

BOLO:Missing 69 yoa Donna Caskey from Rio Rico.Last seen leaving her residence in 2005 Volkswagen SUV.Tan top blue pants with floral pattern pic.twitter.com/ifRE5D1pWu — SCC Sheriff AZ (@SCCSheriff) May 25, 2017

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.