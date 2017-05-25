Kids swim for free at City of Tucson pools this summer

The City of Tucson’s parks and recreation director Joan Stauch announced Thursday, May 25 that kids 17 and younger will get to swim for free at all city pools this summer.

Stauch said they’re using $40,000 out of the general fund to make it happen.

Right now, a total of seven pools are closed partly due to deferred maintenance.

Ward 2 council member Paul Cunningham called it “the right thing to do” to give kids the opportunity to stay cool in the heat.

“We want to have as many kids out here learning how to swim,” said Cunningham.

“Bottom line is, one of the problems that we’re having with the pools is not are they not in good shape, nobody is using them,” he added. “You want to get people excited about the aquatics program. Once we can, we can build some community support and hopefully get to that deferred maintenance.”

Free entry to City of Tucson pools begins Thursday, June 1, 2017.

Click here to see the full pool schedule: https://www.tucsonaz.gov/parks/pools-and-splash-pads

