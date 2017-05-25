HSSA takes in 60 kittens from Yuma

This week the Humane Society of Southern Arizona took in 60 kittens from Yuma, according to a news release.

A volunteer from the Yuma shelter drove the 60 kittens nearly five hours to the HSSA in Tucson, due to an overcrowding issue at the Yuma shelter.

“We currently have over 600 animals in our care”, said Vanessa Ford, Director of Marketing and Communications in the release. “Kitten season has definitely come to Southern Arizona. We’re looking for people who would like to become foster volunteers to help us with the influx. We always need the help, especially this time of year.”

According to HSSA the Yuma kittens will be available for adoption by the beginning of July.

Chief Operations Officer, Brandy Burke advises “These kittens are from a county that is just starting to talk about the need for spaying and neutering their feral cat population. When we see cases like this, it underscores the need for everyone to do their part at the local level to help keep pet population under control.”

Not able to adopt, but are interested in becoming a foster volunteer for HSSA visit the website here: hssaz.org/volunteer.

