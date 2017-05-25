Jesse Owens Park to get $1 million in improvements

Jesse Owens Park on Tucson’s east side will be getting a $1 million makeover.

City officials made the announcement on Thursday, May 25.

The first phase includes expanding the parking lot, while a new soccer field will be added during the second phase.

Ward 2 council member Paul Cunningham said some of the work could start this summer.

The improvements will be funded by a combination of impact fees, grants, and private donations.

Also on Thursday, officials said beginning June 1, the 18 public pools and splash pads in Tucson will be free for kids 17 and under.

The move will cost the city $40,000 out of the general fund.

