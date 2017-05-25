New evidence leads to arrest in sexual assault case

A composite sketch of the suspect from 2012. (Source: Pima County Sheriff’s Department)

New evidence has led to an arrest in a sexual assault case involving three young children, authorities said.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Matthew Cartwright, 34, is facing charges of sexual assault, sexual conduct with a minor and burglary in connection with a case from April 2012.

The PCSD said the incident happened in a home on the northeast side of Tucson.

The victims, girls ages 6 to 10 years old, told authorities a white male in his 20s entered their room and sexually assaulted them.

