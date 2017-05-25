New evidence leads to arrest in sexual assault case

New evidence has led to an arrest in a sexual assault case involving three young children, authorities said.
New evidence has led to an arrest in a sexual assault case involving three young children, authorities said.
A suspect has been arrested in the case of a man who exposed himself to girls in Avondale.
A suspect has been arrested in the case of a man who exposed himself to girls in Avondale.
Authorities had been dealing with a barricaded subject at a home on the west side of Tucson Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities had been dealing with a barricaded subject at a home on the west side of Tucson Wednesday afternoon.
James Mosier, 33, was arrested Saturday at a Border Patrol checkpoint on Highway 90 for two failure to appear warrants that were issued by the Sierra Vista Police Department.
James Mosier, 33, was arrested Saturday at a Border Patrol checkpoint on Highway 90 for two failure to appear warrants that were issued by the Sierra Vista Police Department.
Two sex offenders were arrested by Tucson Sector CBP agents on Friday, according to a news release.
Two sex offenders were arrested by Tucson Sector CBP agents on Friday, according to a news release.
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.
Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.
Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.
The four victims of Wednesday's deadly crash on I-10 were all in the same vehicle, all from Mobile, AL, and have now been identified.
The four victims of Wednesday's deadly crash on I-10 were all in the same vehicle, all from Mobile, AL, and have now been identified.
The U.S. Supreme Court has stayed the execution of convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur.
The U.S. Supreme Court has stayed the execution of convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur.
With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.
With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.
More than half of food stamp recipients in 21 Georgia counties have been dropped from the program after the state instituted work requirements.
More than half of food stamp recipients in 21 Georgia counties have been dropped from the program after the state instituted work requirements.
The discovery was made in a wooded area on the 2500 block of Mt. Gallant Road.
The discovery was made in a wooded area on the 2500 block of Mt. Gallant Road.
This is the story of how the Perry family is finding new strength after their world was turned upside down on August 14, 2016.
This is the story of how the Perry family is finding new strength after their world was turned upside down on August 14, 2016.