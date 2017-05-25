Kino Sports Complex expected to have best year yet for profits

The Kino Sports Stadium will likely generate more money in 2017 than it has in its entire 20-year history.
It was the first week of school last September and the players and coaches at Phoenix's Hillcrest Prep should have been focusing on a potential championship season. But instead of practicing, focusing and studying, the Hillcrest program was dealing with a catastrophe.
Four Arizona Cardinals pre-season games will air here in Tucson on KTTU-TV My 18.
Bailey Roth, Sage Watson and Lisanne Hagens take Pac-12 Championship performance into the West Regionals in Austin, Texas.
Arizona beat Chicago 8-6 on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep of the White Sox.
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.
Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.
The U.S. Supreme Court has stayed the execution of convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur.
The discovery was made in a wooded area on the 2500 block of Mt. Gallant Road.
More than half of food stamp recipients in 21 Georgia counties have been dropped from the program after the state instituted work requirements.
A criminal complaint says a 27-year-old man grabbed a little girl by the wrists and took her down the street.
