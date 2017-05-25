76-year-old dies in early morning crash on the east side

A crash that happened around 2:15 a.m. on Thursday, May 25 is now fatal, according to a news release from the Tucson Police Department.

Officers from TPD's Operations Division East responded to the 500 block of North Igo Way for a report of a single vehicle crash. According to TPD. officers arrived on scene and found a truck on its side in a drainage ditch with the driver, identified as 76-year-old Frank Gamez, still inside.

Tucson Fire Department crews arrived to assist, however Gamez was pronounced dead at the scene. There was no one else inside the truck.

According to detectives with TPD's Traffic Investigations Unit the truck was traveling southbound on North Igo Way, heading toward East 5th Street, where the road is split by a drainage ditch with guardrails and signage. It appears that Gamez did not follow the curve of the road and went through the guardrail and into the drainage ditch eight feet below.

TPD is reporting that speed does not appear to be a factor, however Gamez was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

