"Extraordinary" bear sightings has officials putting out warning

Days ahead of Memorial Day weekend, state officials have issued a warning about another fox attack at a popular hiking trail in southern Arizona.
It happened Thursday afternoon near River and Flowing Wells. According to Ryan Inglett with the Pima County Sheriff's Department, deputies tried pulling over a man but he took off leading deputies on a chase.
Several dogs in Pima County have contracted a potentially deadly disease, according to authorities. Officials said Leptospirosis, a bacterial disease that can infect people and animals, has shown up in six dogs but there have been no human cases reported.
The Kino Sports Stadium will likely generate more money in 2017 than it has in its entire 20-year history.
Arizona Game and Fish Department officials said they don't have the tools available to track every animal deemed dangerous, so they rely on people in the community.
A crash that happened around 2:15 a.m. on Thursday, May 25 is now fatal, according to a news release from the Tucson Police Department.
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.
Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.
The U.S. Supreme Court has stayed the execution of convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur.
The discovery was made in a wooded area on the 2500 block of Mt. Gallant Road.
More than half of food stamp recipients in 21 Georgia counties have been dropped from the program after the state instituted work requirements.
A criminal complaint says a 27-year-old man grabbed a little girl by the wrists and took her down the street.
