Seventh dog contracts potentially deadly disease in Pima County - Tucson News Now

Seventh dog contracts potentially deadly disease in Pima County

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Several dogs in Pima County have contracted a potentially deadly disease, according to authorities.

Officials said Leptospirosis, a bacterial disease that can infect people and animals, has shown up in six dogs but there have been no human cases reported.

The most recent case came from a dog that frequented the Udall Dog Park on Tanque Verde Road

Dog owners are urged to avoid the area and consult a vet if their dog has been in that area recently.

Leptospirosis is the number one infectious cause of kidney failure in dogs and it is also linked to liver disease.

Pets and humans can contract the disease by coming into contact with the urine or feces of infected animals, like wild animals or livestock.

The symptoms of Leptospirosis are: vomiting, diarrhea, drinking and/or urinating more than usual, lack of urination, redness in the eyes, depression, change of appetite and fever

"If your animal does contract Leptospirosis, it can be months and months of treatment, and it can painful, and it can be very expensive," said Michael Morefield of the Arizona Animal Welfare League.

Most human cases are contracted through outdoor activities when the person comes into contact with contaminated water sources.

Things are worse in other parts of the state. Since February 2016, more than 70 cases of leptospirosis have been confirmed in Maricopa County.

State Veterinarian Dr. Peter Mundschenk said due to the recent outbreaks, dog owners should consider vaccinating their pets. He also said dog boarding and day care facilities should consider requiring proof of a Leptospirosis vaccination prior to boarding.

Common Signs Of Leptospirosis

• Drinking and/or urinating more than usual

• Lack of urination

• Redness in eyes

• Depression

• Loss of appetite

• Fever over 103.5

Common Ways To Catch It

• Hiking and swimming in natural waters

• Contact with other animal species, like farm animals or wildlife

• Hunting

• Exposure of standing water or flooded areas

• Exposure to other dogs in high density areas, like dog shows, dog parks or pet boarding facilities

• Frequent travel or contact with dogs that travel

How To Protect Yourself

• Avoid areas that pets urinate

• Wash your hands after taking pets for walks

• Wash clothes that may have come in contact with pet urine

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • GRAPHIC: McChicken brawl recorded by customer at McDonald's

    GRAPHIC: McChicken brawl recorded by customer at McDonald's

    Monday, June 5 2017 11:03 AM EDT2017-06-05 15:03:30 GMT
    Monday, June 5 2017 11:03 AM EDT2017-06-05 15:03:30 GMT

    A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.

    A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.

  • Contractor charged with leaking NSA info on Russian hacking

    Contractor charged with leaking NSA info on Russian hacking

    Monday, June 5 2017 7:32 PM EDT2017-06-05 23:32:16 GMT
    Monday, June 5 2017 8:04 PM EDT2017-06-06 00:04:25 GMT
    Reality Leigh Winner, 25, is accused of "removing classified material from a government facility and mailing it to a news outlet," according to a federal complaint. (Source:Facebook/CNN)Reality Leigh Winner, 25, is accused of "removing classified material from a government facility and mailing it to a news outlet," according to a federal complaint. (Source:Facebook/CNN)

    The federal government contractor is accused of "removing classified material from a government facility and mailing it tow a news outlet," the Justice Department announced.

    The federal government contractor is accused of "removing classified material from a government facility and mailing it tow a news outlet," the Justice Department announced.

  • Girl, 8, looks like a boy, soccer team disqualified

    Girl, 8, looks like a boy, soccer team disqualified

    Monday, June 5 2017 11:19 AM EDT2017-06-05 15:19:43 GMT
    Monday, June 5 2017 11:31 AM EDT2017-06-05 15:31:13 GMT

    A girl, 8, said her team was disqualified from a soccer tournament because officials said she looked like a boy. 

    A girl, 8, said her team was disqualified from a soccer tournament because officials said she looked like a boy. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly