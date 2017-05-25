Seventh dog contracts potentially deadly disease in Pima County

Several dogs in Pima County have contracted a potentially deadly disease, according to authorities. Officials said Leptospirosis, a bacterial disease that can infect people and animals, has shown up in six dogs but there have been no human cases reported.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department is reminding the public that as temperatures get hotter, they may see more baby Cooper's hawks start hitting the ground.
Pima Animal Care Center, the Humane Society of Southern Arizona and No Kill Pima County and several other veterinary clinics are participating in the free Microchip Marathon event.
According to a memo released by Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry, it is unfair for county taxpayers to pay "for access to PACC care" at the same rate as those who have opted out.
It may seem impossible to you and I, but to Fallon, the DPS K9. Finding electronics is one of her 2 jobs.
A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.
The federal government contractor is accused of "removing classified material from a government facility and mailing it tow a news outlet," the Justice Department announced.
A girl, 8, said her team was disqualified from a soccer tournament because officials said she looked like a boy.
Doctors said a man in Texas died from a bacterial infection, due to going swimming five days after getting a tattoo.
According to a Facebook post, Eli Thompson, the boy who was born without a nose two years ago, has died. Thompson's father expressed his sadness on Facebook by saying "We lost our little buddy last night. I'll never be able to make sense of why this happened, and this will hurt deeply for a long time. But I'm so blessed to have had this beautiful boy in my life! He finished his race a lot earlier than we would have liked, but it was God's time to bring him back home. I...
Bahrain says it is cutting diplomatic ties to Qatar amid a deepening rift between Gulf Arab nations.
