Wall, light damaged by driver fleeing deputies

Death rates associated with Alzheimer's disease has increased almost 55 percent between 1999-2014, according to a report by the Centers for Disease Control.
The Kino Sports Stadium will likely generate more money in 2017 than it has in its entire 20-year history.
A local family has a warning for dog owners, after a pack of javelina attacked their dog in their backyard. It happened in Vail near Old Spanish Trail not far from Valencia.
It happened Thursday afternoon near River and Flowing Wells. According to Ryan Inglett with the Pima County Sheriff's Department, deputies tried pulling over a man but he took off leading deputies on a chase.
Donna Craskey has been located and is in good health, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office.
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.
The U.S. Supreme Court's stay of execution has been lifted for convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur. Arthur is set to be executed late Thursday.
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.
The discovery was made in a wooded area on the 2500 block of Mt. Gallant Road.
A criminal complaint says a 27-year-old man grabbed a little girl by the wrists and took her down the street.
