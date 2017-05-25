Wall, light damaged by driver fleeing deputies - Tucson News Now

Wall, light damaged by driver fleeing deputies

Damage to brick wall from vehicle chase. (Source: Randy Livington) Damage to brick wall from vehicle chase. (Source: Randy Livington)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A routine traffic stop quickly turned into a chase involving Pima County Sheriff's Deputies. It happened Thursday afternoon near River and Flowing Wells. 

According to Ryan Inglett with PCSD, deputies tried pulling over a man but he took off leading deputies on a chase. The suspect jumped a curb and hit a wall and light pole at a home on Edgewater Drive. 

A short while later deputies swarmed the Children's Memorial Park just a few blocks away searching for the runaway suspect.

As of 7 p.m., the man has not been found. 

