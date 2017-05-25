CDC: Alzheimer's disease deaths spikes in 15 year period

The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.
The U.S. Supreme Court's stay of execution has been lifted for convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur. Arthur is set to be executed late Thursday.
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.
The discovery was made in a wooded area on the 2500 block of Mt. Gallant Road.
A criminal complaint says a 27-year-old man grabbed a little girl by the wrists and took her down the street.
