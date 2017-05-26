Dog recovering after javelina attack - Tucson News Now

Dog recovering after javelina attack

By Kristin Haubrich, Reporter
Damage from javelina attack. (Source: Tucson News Now) Damage from javelina attack. (Source: Tucson News Now)
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A local family has a warning for dog owners, after a pack of Javelina attacked their dog in their backyard.

It happened in Vail near Old Spanish Trail not far from Valencia.

“The jaws of the Javelina bit right there,” Angela Rome said.

Angela Rome was out in her backyard last week when she heard her dogs bark and looked up to see a pack of javelina advancing on them. Mia, a 5-year-old Boxer and Pitbull mix, couldn’t get away in time.

“The javelina just jumped on her,” Rome said.

The javelina left a deep puncture wound in the dog’s hip. Rome screamed and the pack scurried off. She rushed to put pressure on the dog’s wound.

Luckily Mia was checked out and did not get rabies. But Rome says the javelina are an all too familiar sight in the Rocking K Neighborhood, as they search for food. She snapped a picture when they recently knocked over the trash.  

“It seems like they’re really aggressive and getting worse,” Rome said.

Rome is thankful her young daughter wasn’t outside when this happened and wants others to be extra cautious.

“Just be weary of them and know that they’re violent and can be dangerous,” Rome said.

If a pack of javelina does come on to your property, the Arizona Game and Fish Department recommends making a loud noise to scare them away. They recommend grabbing a pot and wooden spoon to clink it together, you could also use a whistle or even garden hose to spray water at them, which will likely make them back away.

For more information click here: https://www.azgfd.com/

