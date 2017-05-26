Truck into power pole closes 29th Street near Swan - Tucson News Now

Truck into power pole closes 29th Street near Swan

By Tucson News Now Staff
(Source: Tucson Police Department) (Source: Tucson Police Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A crash has closed a section of 29th Street between Venice Avenue and Erin Avenue, near Swan Road. 

According to Sgt. Kim Bay, spokeswoman for the Tucson Police Department the crash involved a truck hitting a pole.  The driver has non-life threatening injuries.  

The street is expected to be closed for the next 8 to 10 hours. 

Drivers are advised to avoid the area, use an alternate route if possible. 

No further details are known at this time. 

