Truck into power pole closes 29th Street near Swan

A crash has closed a section of 29th Street between Venice Avenue and Erin Avenue, near Swan Road.

According to Sgt. Kim Bay, spokeswoman for the Tucson Police Department the crash involved a truck hitting a pole. The driver has non-life threatening injuries.

The street is expected to be closed for the next 8 to 10 hours.

29th St b/w Erin & Venice is CLOSED (ETA 8-10 hrs) due to single vehicle collision w/ pole. Driver has non-life-threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/rlag1DOsqO — Sgt. Kimberly Bay (@sgtkbay) May 26, 2017

Drivers are advised to avoid the area, use an alternate route if possible.

No further details are known at this time.

