TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

TOP STORIES

1. SIX DOGS CONTRACT POTENTIALLY DEADLY DISEASE IN PIMA COUNTY

Officials said Leptospirosis, a bacterial disease that can infect people and animals, has shown up in six dogs but there have been no human cases reported.

Pets and humans can contract the disease by coming into contact with the urine or feces of infected animals, like wild animals or livestock.

State Veterinarian Dr. Peter Mundschenk said due to the recent outbreaks, dog owners should consider vaccinating their pets. He also said dog boarding and day care facilities should consider requiring proof of a Leptospirosis vaccination prior to boarding



2. HIGH FIRE DANGER OVER MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND

A high fire danger warning during one of Mount Lemmon's busiest weekends has officials urging the public to adhere to strict fire guidelines to keep everyone safe this holiday weekend.

Campfire are only permitted in official campsites and picnic areas, smoking is not allowed outside, and fireworks are banned.

3. DPS TARGETS DANGEROUS DRIVERS; AGGRESSIVE DRIVING UP 250 PERCENT IN PIMA COUNTY

The Governor's Office of Highway Safety and Department of Public Safety officials are reminding the public to slow down as we head into the Memorial Day weekend.

Different law enforcement agencies will be teaming up during the three-day weekend targeting dangerous drivers to prevent crashes.

HAPPENING TODAY

Several graduation ceremonies are taking place today.

Also the Red Cross is asking for blood donations ahead of the busy Summer months.

WEATHER

Mostly sunny and windy with highs in the lower to middle 90s.

SW gusts over 30 mph are possible.

There is a red flag warning in effect today.

