Officials issue warning ahead of busy Mt. Lemmon weekend

A man died in a crash on Tucson's east side at 2:15 a.m. on Thursday, May 25, according to a news release from the Tucson Police Department.
Arizona Game and Fish Department officials said they don't have the tools available to track every animal deemed dangerous, so they rely on people in the community.
Donna Craskey was located and is in good health, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office.
Death rates associated with Alzheimer's disease has increased almost 55 percent form 1999 to 2014, according to a report by the Centers for Disease Control.
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.
Serial killer Todd Kohlhepp pleaded guilty to seven counts of murder just after 10 a.m. Friday morning during a hearing in Spartanburg County.
This is the story of how the Perry family is finding new strength after their world was turned upside down on August 14, 2016.
A hearing for Todd Kohlhepp, a suspected serial killer charged in the murders of seven victims, got underway just after 10 a.m. in Spartanburg County.
The Wilmington Police Department is crediting an anonymous tip the agency received through its Text-A-Tip system several months ago with helping officers make a major drug bust Thursday morning that landed six people in jail and thousands of bags of heroin off the streets.
Convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur was executed at about midnight Thursday.
The temperature outside was around 90 degrees that day, creating the circumstances for an aerosol can to explode.
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.
