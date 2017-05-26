Officials issue warning ahead of busy Mt. Lemmon weekend

As Memorial Day weekend temperatures rise, many people are planning to beat Tucson’s heat by heading up Mount Lemmon.

In fact, Memorial Day weekend is one of Mt. Lemmon’s busiest holidays. The owner of The Cookie Cabin expects to serve around 1,200 people on Saturday.

Mt. Lemmon and Coronado National Forest fire departments are reminding visitors that there is a red-flag warning in effect in Tucson’s upper elevations.



The U.S. Forest Service expect large numbers of visitors to the most popular campgrounds and picnic areas over the holiday weekend.

Officials have issued warnings about fire danger and wildlife hoping visitors have safe and enjoyable weekend outing.

Campfires, Smoking, and Fireworks

Wildfires have occurred in the recent past at all elevations on the Coronado National Forest, which is under Stage 1 Fire restrictions.





The following are prohibited:

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, charcoal, coal, or wood stove fire, except within a developed recreation site, or improved site.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter, that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

Welding or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame.

Discharging a firearm, air rifle, or gas gun, except while engaged in a lawful hunt pursuant to state, federal, or tribal laws and regulations.

Wildlife

Wildlife species are active, with issues involving interactions with humans occurring in some areas.

Black bears, mountain lions, foxes and other animals have been in contact or close proximity with humans, sometimes resulting in injury.

Many wildlife species generally avoid people, but are attracted to human food and trash.

Maintain a clean camp or picnic site.

Keep food items in airtight containers, and properly dispose of fruit and food scraps.

Stow food, pet food, trash and picnic coolers out of sight and out of smell-range of wildlife.

Utilize bear-proof food and trash receptacles where provided.

Wash and stow cooking utensils immediately following use.

Do not take odorous items (toothpaste, lotions, etc.) or clothing used while cooking into tents.

Keep pets leashed.

Avoid contact with all wildlife.



Sightings of bears, mountain lions, and wildlife exhibiting abnormal behavior should be reported immediately to Arizona Game and Fish Department at (623)

236-7201, 24-hours-a-day, seven days-a-week.



