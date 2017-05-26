Mother of 3 hospitalized after bed catches on fire

A 35-year-old mom was injured in an apartment fire Friday morning when her bed caught fire, according to the Tucson Fire Department.

The fire happened in the 3000 block of North Alvernon Way.

The woman said she tried to put the fire out, but was unable to extinguish all of it. That's when she rushed to get her three children out of the second-story apartment.

Apartment #fire on N Alvernon sends 1 to the hospital. 3 children able to escape without injury. pic.twitter.com/OdhlQrhQM3 — Tucson Fire PIO (@TucsonFirePIO) May 26, 2017

A neighbor helped pull the woman's nine-year-old son to safety.

When fire crews arrived the flames were coming out of the front window.

Crews got the fire under control within six minutes of arriving on scene.

Everyone got out safely, but several people have been displaced.

The Red Cross is assisting the mother and her three children.

The fire is still under investigation.

