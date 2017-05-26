Oh deer: officer rescues fawn stuck in storm drain

Officer Tim Majek with Woodbridge police, a self-made expert in rescuing deer, made another adorable rescue Wednesday.

Majek saw a very young fawn stuck in a storm drain, so he climbed inside to help the poor thing out.

The fawn cried a lot on its way out, but then seemed to calm down in the officer's arms.

The department said this is Majek's third rescue of a deer.

