Arizona Air Guard unit to perform 5 flyovers on Memorial Day

F-16 Fighting Falcons from the Arizona Air National Guard's 162nd Wing fly over an eastern Arizona training range in 2015. (Source: U.S. Air Force)

Arizona Air National Guard jets will perform five flyovers during Tucson-area Memorial Day events.

The Guard announcement of the flyovers says they help honor those who died while serving the United States.

The first flyover by two F-16s from the 162nd Wing based at Tucson International Airport will be at the Memorial Day parade and service at Tucson Estates Park at 9 a.m.

The next three flyovers are scheduled at East Lawn Palms in Tucson at 9:05 a.m., South Lawn Cemetery in Tucson at 9:10 a.m. and Green Valley Mortuary in Green Valley at 9:15 a.m.

The final flyover will be at Purple Heart Park in Tucson at 10 a.m.

The wing's commander, Brig. Gen. Andrew J. MacDonald, will speak at the East Lawn Palms service.

