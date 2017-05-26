Enjoy evenings at Desert Museum's Cool Summer Nights: Creatures - Tucson News Now

Enjoy evenings at Desert Museum's Cool Summer Nights: Creatures of the Night

TUCSON, AZ

Stay out of the Arizona heat with the creatures of the night.

Cool Summer Nights is underway at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum.

On Fox 11 Daybreak, a couple friends from ASDM stopped by, a tarantula and snake!

You and your family can get up close and personal with live animals and enjoy the Fur, Feather, and Fangs show.

Cool Summer Nights is happening all summer long with different themes each weekend.

