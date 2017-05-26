Victim identified in fatal hit-and-run in Pinal County

Authorities have identified the woman killed last week in a hit-and-run accident near Florence.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said the body of Angela Brainerd was found on Cooper Road near Arizona Farms Rd. early in the morning on Thursday, May 18.

The PCSO said Brainerd, 40, was likely hit late Wednesday night.

Anyone with information should call the PCSO at 520-866-5111.

