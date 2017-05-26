Oro Valley names Sierra Vista's Jacobs as town manager

Oro Valley has selected Mary Jacobs as its new town manager.

According to a news release, Jacobs has served as the assistant city manager of Sierra Vista since 2000.

CPS-HR Consulting has been working with Oro Valley to recruit a new town manager since June 2016, after the departure of former Town Manager Greg Caton.

Jacobs' first day is Sept. 5.

Oro Valley police Chief Daniel G. Sharp, who has served as interim town manager during the search, will resume his position as police chief when Jacobs begins her tenure this September.

