Sierra Vista police arrest 2 suspects in armed robbery, assault, kidnapping

Sierra Vista police arrested two men in connection with an investigation of an early-morning robbery and assault of a man on Friday, May 26.

According to a news release from the Sierra Vista Police Department, 24-year-old Israel Vasquez and 23-year-old Robert Bustamante were both charged with aggravated robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault, armed robbery, and misconduct with weapons as a prohibited possessor.

Both are being held in the Cochise County Jail.

According to police, a man was held and beaten in his home in the 1500 block of East Busby Drive. The initial call came at about 3 a.m. on Friday.

Police conducted surveillance and later executed a search warrant at a home on South San Paulo Avenue in connection with this incident. Multiple suspects fled into the house and barricaded themselves inside. SVPD Tactical Unit were able to get the suspects to exit, and Bustamante and Vasquez were taken into custody without further incident.

Police ask anyone with information about other suspects who may have been involved in this incident to call Sgt. Sean Brownson at (520) 452-7500.

