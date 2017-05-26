Arizona couple shares magical engagement photo shoot

Potterheads Serena and Reymond wanted to do something special for their engagement photo shoot. (Source: Photography by Casey James)

Potterheads Serena and Reymond wanted to do something special for their engagement photo shoot.

Tucson-area photographer Casey James gave them the magically experience they were looking for.

James said the couple started out by breaking a few Hogwarts' rules and venturing into the Forbidden Forest without a faculty escort.

Serena and Reymond enjoyed a wand duel and game of Quidditch, which Serena won by grabbing the Golden Snitch.

The couple did spot a patronus during their adventure but got lucky and avoided the acromantulas and centaurs.

According to James, the fantasy ended with a special kiss surrounded by Harry Potter books and candle light.

