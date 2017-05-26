Alvernon exit back open after earlier brush fire - Tucson News Now

Alvernon exit back open after earlier brush fire

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
The Alvernon exit at mile 265 is back open, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.  

A brush fire had closed the exit down and traffic slowed in the area. 

