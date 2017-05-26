Alvernon exit back open after earlier brush fire

Drivers are advised that traffic may still be slow in the area.
Drivers are advised that traffic may still be slow in the area.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area, use an alternate route if possible.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area, use an alternate route if possible.
AAA Arizona is offering its "Tipsy Tow" services on Memorial Day. Here's how it works.
AAA Arizona is offering its "Tipsy Tow" services on Memorial Day. Here's how it works.
Check your tires before hitting the road this holiday weekend.
Check your tires before hitting the road this holiday weekend.
A multiple-vehicle accident near Tucson Monday afternoon closed all eastbound lanes of Interstate 10, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
A multiple-vehicle accident near Tucson Monday afternoon closed all eastbound lanes of Interstate 10, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.
Malvo was one of two people convicted in the DC area sniper shootings in 2002.
Malvo was one of two people convicted in the DC area sniper shootings in 2002.
A man and a woman remain on the run after a shooting inside a Downtown Memphis hotel, according to Memphis Police Department.
A man and a woman remain on the run after a shooting inside a Downtown Memphis hotel, according to Memphis Police Department.
An employee of a popular restaurant at the Village at Sandhill is facing charges after authorities say he grabbed a server by her hair and pulled her to the ground.
An employee of a popular restaurant at the Village at Sandhill is facing charges after authorities say he grabbed a server by her hair and pulled her to the ground.
Two Jasper County men were charged Friday after photos posted online showed them pouring beer into the mouth of a juvenile alligator.
Two Jasper County men were charged Friday after photos posted online showed them pouring beer into the mouth of a juvenile alligator.
Some homeowners in Madison County say their mail carrier fed meatballs with nails in them to their dog.
Some homeowners in Madison County say their mail carrier fed meatballs with nails in them to their dog.
Diontray Divan Adams, 25, and James Aaron Stevens, 20, were charged after Medina-Chevez's credit card was used and his vehicle was found in Maryland.
Diontray Divan Adams, 25, and James Aaron Stevens, 20, were charged after Medina-Chevez's credit card was used and his vehicle was found in Maryland.