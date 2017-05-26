Alvernon exit back open after earlier brush fire

The Alvernon exit at mile 265 is back open, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

A brush fire had closed the exit down and traffic slowed in the area.

I-10 westbound at Alvernon in #Tucson: The exit has reopened after a brush fire. — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 26, 2017

I-10 West in #Tucson, the Alvernon exit (mile 265) is closed because of a brush fire. — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 26, 2017

