DC sniper Malvo admitted to killing Tucson man

A federal judge threw out two life sentences for D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo on Friday, May 26.

Malvo and John Allen Muhammad were responsible for a shooting spree that left 10 people dead and three wounded across Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, DC, over three weeks in 2002.

Friday's ruling doesn't apply to life sentences Malvo received in Maryland after pleading guilty to six murders there.

Four years after his arrest, Malvo confessed to killing a man in Tucson.

Malvo told authorities he and Muhammad were paid $25,000 to kill 60-year-old Jerry Taylor.

Taylor was shot and killed while practicing his chip shots in a remote area of the practice range on the Fred Enke golf course on the east side of Tucson.

Malvo did not say who wanted Taylor dead or who paid Muhammed but he later apologized for shooting Taylor.

Muhammed's sister lived near the golf course at the time and he was thought to be visiting her when Taylor was shot.

Malvo received immunity for his confession.

Malvo and Muhammad are also suspected of killing people in Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Washington, Louisiana, and California.

