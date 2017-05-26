OOPS: Typo on Desert View diplomas

If you know someone who has recently graduated, you may want to check their diploma.

All 402 seniors from Desert View High School have a typo on their diplomas. Instead of it reading 'Tucson, Arizona', it has 'Tuscon, Arizona'.

Sunnyside Unified School District officials said Jostens, the vendor which printed the diplomas, is responsible for the error.

SUSD officials said Desert View administrators did not receive or approve a copy of the diploma before printing.

The SUSD said Jostens will reprint the diplomas and they will be available for pickup at the school's front office starting Thursday, June 1.

Sonia Valencia, Public Relations Specialist for the SUSD, released the following statement about the incident:

We regret to inform you the diplomas provided by the vendor Jostens have a typo. The word Tucson was misspelled on the diplomas. We are disappointed in their error and we have requested Jostens immediately provide corrected diplomas. We have been assured that diplomas will be available for pick up beginning Thursday, June 1st in the front office. We apologize for the inconvenience. Our students deserve the best and we assure you we have addressed the issue with Jostens.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.