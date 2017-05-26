Tucson woman claims husband burned her house down; husband charged with arson

A Tucson woman is speaking out after her husband was charged with arson just three weeks after they tied the knot.

Rhonda Grace Smith, 53, claims her husband Timothy Darnell burned down her mobile home on the south side after she received a series of voicemails from Darnell the night before.

"I didn't call him back in a timely manner and so he said 'all hell is getting ready to break loose'," said Smith. "This is my life here and I just can't believe it."

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, Darnell is charged with arson of an occupied structure and criminal damage, both felony charges.

He is currently being held at the Pima County Jail on $100,000 bond.

"We used to sit on the front porch, have coffee in the morning, feed the birds, feed the stray cats and I'm like ... I don't know what caused this," said Smith.

The Rural Metro Fire Department responded to Smith's home, located on the 5300 block of South County Club Road, on Wednesday, May 17.

[READ MORE HERE: Mobile home extensively damaged in fire]



Spokesman for the department Jay Karlik said no one was injured in the fire at the time of the incident, but said the unoccupied single-wide mobile home did suffer extensive damage.

Smith said she's known Darnell for more than 10 years and they were getting ready to move to Portland for Darnell's job. They got married in a small ceremony in Las Vegas in April 2017.

Smith claims Darnell had never shown signs of violence before.

CRIME COVERAGE: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE.

"This is the most disturbing thing and I feel sorry for Mr. Darnell because I believe in my heart he's a good person," she said. "But I cannot save him."

Smith is currently getting help through the county attorney's victim services division.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.