Officer involved shooting at South Lawn Cemetery near Park and Drexel

Tucson police are working an officer-involved shooting at 5401 South Park Avenue, according to Sgt. Kim Bay, spokeswoman for the Tucson Police Department.

Tucson police say the shooting happened at the South Lawn Mortuary cemetery.

The area is blocked off with crime tape, as officers on scene continue their investigation. At this point police are not saying if the suspect was shot or the officer - or the extend of their injuries.

According to TPD there was a funeral service going on inside the mortuary when the shots were fired, with a few hundred people grieving the loss of their loved one. Officers rushed to tell the mortuary staff to lock down the building.

"She said I need everybody inside. The officer said there's a gun involved and even cars that were trying to get into the cemetery were being turned away by police," said David Griego a witness at the funeral service.

TPD working an officer involved shooting at 5401 S Park. Details to follow. PIO enrt. Media stage in front parking lot. — Sgt. Kimberly Bay (@sgtkbay) May 27, 2017

