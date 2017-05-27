Overnight crash leaves three hurt, baby dead near border crossing

A six-month-old child is dead and three other people hurt after a four-car crash near the Lukeville Port of Entry.

According to Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash happened on State Route 85 heading south near Lukeville late Friday night.

Officials said traffic was stopped near the port when one car rear-ended another.

This caused the car to go into two other vehicles as well, according to DPS.

The child was in the car that was originally rear-ended.

Investigators have not shared the condition of the three other people hurt.

The road was back open just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.