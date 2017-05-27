Police ID man shot, killed by officers at cemetery in Tucson - Tucson News Now

Police ID man shot, killed by officers at cemetery in Tucson

By Tucson News Now Staff
Joseph Zimmerman, 34, was shot and killed Friday night, according to TPD (Source: Tucson News Now). Joseph Zimmerman, 34, was shot and killed Friday night, according to TPD (Source: Tucson News Now).
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Police in Tucson released new details about a deadly shooting involving police officers on the south side of the city Friday night..

An update from Tucson Police Department Saturday afternoon identified the man who died as 34-year-old Joseph Zimmerman.

Officers said they got a call Friday from a man who said he was suicidal and had a gun.

Police responded to the South Lawn Cemetery near Drexel and Park Avenue. Officers had to clear out people who were at the cemetery for funeral services at the time.

After trying to talk with the man, police said Zimmerman threw his cell phone down and approached officers with a gun to his head.

The update from TPD stated officers told Zimmerman to put down the gun several times.

Two officers shot him after they said he lowered the gun in the direction of the officers, according to the release.

Officers and members of the Tucson Fire Department attempted first aid, but Zimmerman died at the cemetery.

No officers were hurt.

Homicide detectives later determined the gun Zimmerman had was a BB gun, according to the release.

Detectives are conducting a criminal investigation, which is standard practice according to TPD.

The department’s Office of Professional Standards is also conducting its own investigation into the actions of the two officers.

The two officers involved in the shooting are identified as Officer Francisco Magos, a ten and a half year veteran of the department, and Officer Timothy Anderson, a six year veteran of the department.

