Group provides heat relief for homeless as summer nears

They are simple steps for survival in the sun, from people whose lives aren’t all that simplistic. "[You] look for water, food, and what not. Yeah, that's about it,” said Kenneth Wells.
They are simple steps for survival in the sun, from people whose lives aren’t all that simplistic. "[You] look for water, food, and what not. Yeah, that's about it,” said Kenneth Wells.
20 years later, on the day of her death, Captain Amy Svoboda was memorialized. A uniformed statue in her honor was unveiled Saturday at the Pima Air and Space Museum.
20 years later, on the day of her death, Captain Amy Svoboda was memorialized. A uniformed statue in her honor was unveiled Saturday at the Pima Air and Space Museum.
Police in Tucson released new details about a deadly shooting involving police officers on the south side of the city Friday night.. An update from Tucson Police Department Saturday afternoon identified the man who died as 34-year-old Joseph Zimmerman.
Police in Tucson released new details about a deadly shooting involving police officers on the south side of the city Friday night.. An update from Tucson Police Department Saturday afternoon identified the man who died as 34-year-old Joseph Zimmerman.
A six-month-old child is dead and three other people hurt after a four-car crash near the Lukeville Port of Entry. According to Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash happened on State Route 85 heading south near Lukeville late Friday night.
A six-month-old child is dead and three other people hurt after a four-car crash near the Lukeville Port of Entry. According to Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash happened on State Route 85 heading south near Lukeville late Friday night.
Volunteers from Flood Control, Wild at Heart, the Tucson Audubon Society and Tucson Electric Power built 16 new burrows using plastic buckets, tubing, and PVC pipes to mimic natural burrows. These burrows were then covered in rock to provide additional protection to the habitat entrances.
Volunteers from Flood Control, Wild at Heart, the Tucson Audubon Society and Tucson Electric Power built 16 new burrows using plastic buckets, tubing, and PVC pipes to mimic natural burrows. These burrows were then covered in rock to provide additional protection to the habitat entrances.
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.
An employee of a popular restaurant at the Village at Sandhill is facing charges after authorities say he grabbed a server by her hair and pulled her to the ground.
An employee of a popular restaurant at the Village at Sandhill is facing charges after authorities say he grabbed a server by her hair and pulled her to the ground.
President Donald Trump will return to Washington having rattled some allies and reassured others, but his White House still sits under a cloud of scandal.
President Donald Trump will return to Washington having rattled some allies and reassured others, but his White House still sits under a cloud of scandal.
Check out this big guy! This 'monster' bull frog was caught in a South Texas fishing pond near Batesville by Markcuz Rangel.
Check out this big guy! This 'monster' bull frog was caught in a South Texas fishing pond near Batesville by Markcuz Rangel.
A body found on Biloxi Beach Saturday morning has been identified and the death has been ruled accidental.
A body found on Biloxi Beach Saturday morning has been identified and the death has been ruled accidental.