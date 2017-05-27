Fighter pilot memorialized on 20th anniversary of tragic crash - Tucson News Now

Fighter pilot memorialized on 20th anniversary of tragic crash

Captain Amy Svoboda died during a training exercise on May 27, 1997 (Source: Tucson News Now). Captain Amy Svoboda died during a training exercise on May 27, 1997 (Source: Tucson News Now).
The memorial was dedicated exactly 20 years after Svoboda's death (Source: Tucson News Now). The memorial was dedicated exactly 20 years after Svoboda's death (Source: Tucson News Now).
20 years later, on the day of her death, Captain Amy Svoboda was memorialized.

A uniformed statue in her honor was unveiled Saturday at the Pima Air and Space Museum.

The A-10 fighter pilot served alongside Congresswoman Martha McSally, who commemorated the anniversary. Friends and family of Svoboda showed up in Tucson, visiting from around the country for the ceremony.

Her cousin, Mike Raschke, said Svoboda loved doing what she was told couldn't be done.

"A female going to the U.S. Air Force Academy had to get a Congressional appointment: She did. A female getting pilot training: She did," he said.

Svoboda was a trailblazer with Rep. McSally at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. They served together in the 354th Fighter Squadron.

"I think back to how I even felt in anticipation of another woman showing up, and she was such a blessing. To just have a wing-woman in the squadron in this male-dominated fighter world, she was immediately accepted by everybody," Rep. McSally said.

Captain Svoboda died in a tragic accident May 27, 1997 during a tactical training mission on the Barry Goldwater range, according to a news release from Rep. McSally's office.

The memorial unveiled Saturday, in Svoboda's honor, will be the newest addition to the Pima Air &Space Museum's Joyce M. Corrigan Women in Flight Gallery.

