UPDATE: Two shot, one dead, at post-wedding party

Police taped off part of E 32nd Street to investigate a deadly shooting early Sunday morning (Source: TPD).

Numerous detectives and officers are going over the scene of a shooting that happened near Park Avenue and East Silverlake.

Officers found two men shot in the 1100 block of East 32nd Street just after 1:30 a.m. on May 28, according to Tucson Police. One man was dead. The other suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

Detectives believe there was a post-wedding party in the area, and a fight or argument involving several people broke out when multiple shots were fired.

"A few individuals from a wedding reception may have witnessed shootings," says TPD Sgt. David Contreras. He calls this an isolated incident.

Police do not have any description of any suspects. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Tucson Police Department. Tips can be shared anonymously through 88-CRIME.