UPDATE: Two shot, one dead, at post-wedding party - Tucson News Now

UPDATE: Two shot, one dead, at post-wedding party

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
Police taped off part of E 32nd Street to investigate a deadly shooting early Sunday morning (Source: TPD). Police taped off part of E 32nd Street to investigate a deadly shooting early Sunday morning (Source: TPD).
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Numerous detectives and officers are going over the scene of a shooting that happened near Park Avenue and East Silverlake.

Officers found two men shot in the 1100 block of East 32nd Street just after 1:30 a.m. on May 28, according to Tucson Police. One man was dead. The other suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

Detectives believe there was a post-wedding party in the area, and a fight or argument involving several people broke out when multiple shots were fired. 

"A few individuals from a wedding reception may have witnessed shootings," says TPD Sgt. David Contreras.  He calls this an isolated incident.

Police do not have any description of any suspects. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Tucson Police Department. Tips can be shared anonymously through 88-CRIME.

Return to this story for updates.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • UPDATE: Two shot, one dead, at post-wedding party

    UPDATE: Two shot, one dead, at post-wedding party

    Sunday, May 28 2017 3:23 PM EDT2017-05-28 19:23:16 GMT
    Police taped off part of E 32nd Street to investigate a deadly shooting early Sunday morning (Source: TPD).Police taped off part of E 32nd Street to investigate a deadly shooting early Sunday morning (Source: TPD).

    Police responded to several reports of a shooting early Sunday morning in a neighborhood near Park Avenue and East Silverlake Road. Officers found two men shot in the 1100 block of East 32nd Street just after 1:30 a.m. on May 28, according to a release from Tucson Police Department.

    Police responded to several reports of a shooting early Sunday morning in a neighborhood near Park Avenue and East Silverlake Road. Officers found two men shot in the 1100 block of East 32nd Street just after 1:30 a.m. on May 28, according to a release from Tucson Police Department.

  • Crews halt wildfire southeast of Tucson

    Crews halt wildfire southeast of Tucson

    Sunday, May 28 2017 12:48 PM EDT2017-05-28 16:48:06 GMT
    Source: Corona De Tucson FireSource: Corona De Tucson Fire

    Crews have stopped forward progress on a wildfire burning 20 miles southeast of Tucson, according to the Tucson Interagency Dispatch Center. The Cienega fire is now at least 50 percent contained after burning 150 acres.  It broke out Saturday, May 27 near Hilton Ranch Road and Red Cloud Mine Roads.  No buildings are threatened. MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices. Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights re...

    Crews have stopped forward progress on a wildfire burning 20 miles southeast of Tucson, according to the Tucson Interagency Dispatch Center. The Cienega fire is now at least 50 percent contained after burning 150 acres.  It broke out Saturday, May 27 near Hilton Ranch Road and Red Cloud Mine Roads.  No buildings are threatened. MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices. Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights re...

  • Tucson woman pushes for better mental health care after losing family in murder-suicide

    Tucson woman pushes for better mental health care after losing family in murder-suicide

    Sunday, May 28 2017 1:48 AM EDT2017-05-28 05:48:10 GMT

    It's been two years since 37-year-old Leilani Carrillo suffered a devastating blow after five of her family members were killed in an apparent murder-suicide on the south side.

    It's been two years since 37-year-old Leilani Carrillo suffered a devastating blow after five of her family members were killed in an apparent murder-suicide on the south side. Now, she wants to use this tragedy as a way to spread awareness about the seriousness of mental health.

    •   
Powered by Frankly