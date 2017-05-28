Crews halt wildfire southeast of Tucson

Police responded to several reports of a shooting early Sunday morning in a neighborhood near Park Avenue and East Silverlake Road. Officers found two men shot in the 1100 block of East 32nd Street just after 1:30 a.m. on May 28, according to a release from Tucson Police Department.
Police responded to several reports of a shooting early Sunday morning in a neighborhood near Park Avenue and East Silverlake Road. Officers found two men shot in the 1100 block of East 32nd Street just after 1:30 a.m. on May 28, according to a release from Tucson Police Department.
Crews have stopped forward progress on a wildfire burning 20 miles southeast of Tucson, according to the Tucson Interagency Dispatch Center. The Cienega fire is now at least 50 percent contained after burning 150 acres. It broke out Saturday, May 27 near Hilton Ranch Road and Red Cloud Mine Roads. No buildings are threatened. MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices. Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights re...
Crews have stopped forward progress on a wildfire burning 20 miles southeast of Tucson, according to the Tucson Interagency Dispatch Center. The Cienega fire is now at least 50 percent contained after burning 150 acres. It broke out Saturday, May 27 near Hilton Ranch Road and Red Cloud Mine Roads. No buildings are threatened. MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices. Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights re...
It's been two years since 37-year-old Leilani Carrillo suffered a devastating blow after five of her family members were killed in an apparent murder-suicide on the south side.
It's been two years since 37-year-old Leilani Carrillo suffered a devastating blow after five of her family members were killed in an apparent murder-suicide on the south side. Now, she wants to use this tragedy as a way to spread awareness about the seriousness of mental health.
Police in Tucson released new details about a deadly shooting involving police officers on the south side of the city Friday night.. An update from Tucson Police Department Saturday afternoon identified the man who died as 34-year-old Joseph Zimmerman.
Police in Tucson released new details about a deadly shooting involving police officers on the south side of the city Friday night.. An update from Tucson Police Department Saturday afternoon identified the man who died as 34-year-old Joseph Zimmerman.
They are simple steps for survival in the sun, from people whose lives aren’t all that simplistic. "[You] look for water, food, and what not. Yeah, that's about it,” said Kenneth Wells.
They are simple steps for survival in the sun, from people whose lives aren’t all that simplistic. "[You] look for water, food, and what not. Yeah, that's about it,” said Kenneth Wells.
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.
The slide will remain closed as the city investigates the incident.
The slide will remain closed as the city investigates the incident.
Phenix City police are investigating after 12 people were shot at a party early Sunday morning
Phenix City police are investigating after 12 people were shot at a party early Sunday morning
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a sky diving accident involving an instructor and a trainee Sunday morning.
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a sky diving accident involving an instructor and a trainee Sunday morning.