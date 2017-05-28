Crews halt wildfire southeast of Tucson

Crews have stopped forward progress on a wildfire burning 20 miles southeast of Tucson, according to the Tucson Interagency Dispatch Center.

The Cienega fire is now at least 50 percent contained after burning 150 acres. It broke out Saturday, May 27 near Hilton Ranch Road and Red Cloud Mine Roads. No buildings are threatened.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.