HAPPENING NOW: Water main break closes part of Mission road

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A water main break has closed a stretch of road on the southwest side.

Tucson Water says northbound lanes on Mission road near Ajo Way will be closed while crews respond to the break. They are asking drivers to avoid the area. 

There is no estimated time for lanes to reopen. We will have more information when it is available.  

