Arizona softball's season ends after 6-5 loss to Baylor

The University of Arizona Softball team lost 6-5 to Baylor on Sunday evening at Rita Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium in Tucson.

The loss ends the Wildcats' season as they have been knocked out of the 2017 Women's College World Series in the super regional round. Arizona finished the 2017 season with a 52-9 overall record including 18 conference wins which was good enough to finish first in the PAC-12 conference.

Baylor will advance to the WCWS in Oklahoma City.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.