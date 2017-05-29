WWII veteran Helen Glass to help with Evergreen Memorial Day eve - Tucson News Now

WWII veteran Helen Glass to help with Evergreen Memorial Day event

By Maria Hechanova, Reporter
Glass, a veteran herself, has volunteer with various veterans organizations for decades (Source: Tucson News Now).
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Local volunteer and World War II Navy veteran Helen Anderson Glass wants to remind the community how Memorial Day should be observed.

“It shouldn’t just be about hot dogs and hamburgers and picnics,” she said. “Show respect for what it really is. Not just another day you have off.”
 
The 94-year-old has been involved in the Tucson veteran community for decades.

“My eyesight is going, my hearing is going, my back is going but that’s (volunteering and serving our veterans) what keeps me alive. That’s what keeps me going,” she explained.
 
On Monday, May 29, she’ll read one of her patriotic poems at Evergreen Cemetery near Oracle and Miracle Mile. A tradition she has stuck to for at least eight years.
 
Glass joined the Navy WAVES (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service) in March 1943. She was 20 years old and tasked to be WWII aircraft mechanic.

Several months later, her brother Arthur Anderson was killed in action on the USS Savannah off the coast of Italy.

“We were very close. I didn’t have a lot of friends. My brothers friends were my friends. He was my hero, really. It hit me quite hard,” she explained.
 
Monday, she’ll be honoring him and the more than one million service men and women throughout U.S. history and encourages everyone to do the same.
 
Evergreen Cemetery’s annual Memorial Day observance ceremony begins at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, May 29. It’s sponsored by Morgan McDermott Post 7 American Legion.

