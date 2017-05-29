TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Glass, a veteran herself, has volunteer with various veterans organizations for decades (Source: Tucson News Now).

Joseph Zimmerman, 34, was shot and killed Friday night, according to TPD (Source: Tucson News Now).

Police taped off part of E 32nd Street to investigate a deadly shooting early Sunday morning (Source: TPD).

TOP STORIES

1. UPDATE: TWO SHOT, ONE DEAD AT POST-WEDDING PARTY

Officers found two men shot in the 1100 block of East 32nd Street just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Tucson Police. One man was dead. The other suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

TPD detectives working a homicide investigation the 1100 block of E. 32. 1 adult male deceased. If u have info call 88CRIME pic.twitter.com/o2xYkmF1E4 — Sgt. Kimberly Bay (@sgtkbay) May 28, 2017

Detectives believe there was a post-wedding party in the area, and multiple shots were fired when a fight or argument broke out.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Tucson Police Department. Tips can be shared anonymously through 88-CRIME.



2. POLICE ID MAN SHOT, KILLED BY OFFICERS AT CEMETERY IN TUCSON

The Tucson Police Department identified the man who died in a Friday night shooting involving police officers as 34-year-old Joseph Zimmerman.

Media Release: Officer Involved Shooting - 5401 South Park Avenue



The Tucson Police Department is investigating... https://t.co/v4qJgLJPCJ — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) May 27, 2017

Officers said Zimmerman lowered a gun he was carrying in their direction, prompting them to fire at him.

Homicide detectives later determined the gun Zimmerman had was a BB gun, according to the release.

The two officers involved in the shooting are identified as Officer Francisco Magos, and Officer Timothy Anderson.



3. WWII VETERAN HELEN GLASS TO HELP EVERGREEN MEMORIAL DAY EVENT

Local volunteer and World War II Navy veteran Helen Anderson Glass wants to remind the community how Memorial Day should be observed.

Meet 94-year-old Helen Anderson Glass. She's one of the few WII navy veterans left to remind you of what Memorial Day is all about. #Tucson pic.twitter.com/B6VQ1spNXr — Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) May 29, 2017

“It shouldn’t just be about hot dogs and hamburgers and picnics,” she said. “Show respect for what it really is. Not just another day you have off.”

She’ll read one of her patriotic poems at Evergreen Cemetery’s annual Memorial Day observance ceremony. A tradition she has stuck to for at least eight years.

Glass joined the Navy WAVES (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service) in March 1943. She was 20 years old and tasked to be an aircraft mechanic.



HAPPENING TODAY

There are several Memorial Day ceremonies and events happening in southern Arizona.

WEATHER

Back to triple digits with a high of 101.

Mostly sunny with scattered mountain showers possible near the New Mexico border.

