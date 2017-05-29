TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

20 years later, on the day of her death, Captain Amy Svoboda was memorialized. A uniformed statue in her honor was unveiled Saturday at the Pima Air and Space Museum.
A six-month-old child is dead and three other people hurt after a four-car crash near the Lukeville port of entry. According to Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash happened on State Route 85 heading south near Lukeville late Friday night.
Volunteers from Flood Control, Wild at Heart, the Tucson Audubon Society and Tucson Electric Power built 16 new burrows using plastic buckets, tubing, and PVC pipes to mimic natural burrows. These burrows were then covered in rock to provide additional protection to the habitat entrances.
The shooting happened at the South Lawn Mortuary cemetery on Friday night and has left one man dead. The officers involved in the shooting were not hurt, according to Tucson police Sgt. Kim Bay.
The University of Arizona's Veterans Education and Transition Services is working to return about 2,300 lost dog tags to U.S. military veterans who fought in the Vietnam War.
The professional golfer was arrested about 3 a.m. in Jupiter, FL.
Good Samaritans helped the 2-year-old and 5-year-old escape the trunk.
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.
The slide will remain closed as the city investigates the incident.
Emergency crews have recovered the body of a 11-year-old boy who fell off a dock at a Lamar County campground, about 24 hours after he disappeared on Saturday afternoon.
One man told WLEX-TV that until police and wildlife officials arrived, he and several other people tried to safely keep the bear away from unsuspecting shoppers.
