Beware of scammers this Memorial Day

As the sun begins to rise, you can flags at graves. But scammers are also out, targeting your kindness. Beware before you donate (Source: Tucson News Now).

This Memorial Day, many people will be paying tribute to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.



But not everyone is using this holiday to pay respects, instead scammers are trying to cash in.

Two years ago, the Arizona Attorney General stopped a fake charity scam that claimed it was affiliated with a veteran’s organization. That group scammed people out of a total of $750,000.

To make sure the a charity is legitimate visit the BBB Scam Tracker.



Below are some tips from the BBB to keep your money safe this Memorial Day.

Watch out for name confusion. Many veterans’ charities include virtually the same words in different order or slightly different form.

Look for a clear description of the organization’s programs in its appeals and on its website. If it says it is helping veterans, does it explain how (financial assistance, shelter, counseling) and where it is doing so?

Telemarketing can be a costly method of fundraising unless carefully managed. If called, do not hesitate to ask for written information on the charity’s programs and finances.

Be wary of excessive pressure in fundraising. Don’t be pressured to make an immediate on the spot donation. Charities should welcome your gift whenever you want to send it.

Find out how the charity benefits from the collection and resale of used clothing and other in kind gifts. Sometimes the charity receives only a small portion of the resale price of the item or may have a contractual arrangement to get a flat fee for every household pickup, no matter what the contents.

Visit Give.org to check out a charity’s trustworthiness by verifying if it meets the 20 BBB Standards for Charity Accountability. Also check with your state government’s charity registration agency, usually a division of the attorney general’s office.

