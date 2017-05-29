Wildcats baseball headed to NCAA regional in Lubbock

Authorities are investigating the death of a 27-year-old Tucson man who was found near a trail in the Aspen area.
Tucson police said 24-year-old Xavier Fragoso was shot and killed and another man was injured during an altercation near Park Avenue and East Silverlake.
Summer is just around the corner, and that means summer fuel blends and a spike in gas prices.
Tucson Water reports northbound lanes on Mission Road near Ajo Way are back open after crews repaired a water main break.
The University of Arizona Softball team lost 6-5 to Baylor on Sunday evening at Rita Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium in Tucson.
The professional golfer was arrested about 3 a.m. in Jupiter, FL.
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.
Good Samaritans helped the 2-year-old and 5-year-old escape the trunk.
The slide will remain closed as the city investigates the incident.
Phenix City police are investigating after 12 people were shot at a party early Sunday morning
A father and son drowned while kayaking on the Tallapoosa River Sunday afternoon near the Highway 9 bridge.
Emergency crews have recovered the body of a 11-year-old boy who fell off a dock at a Lamar County campground, about 24 hours after he disappeared on Saturday afternoon.
A 73-year-old Australian fisherman says he caught a far bigger fish than he hoped for when a 9-foot great white shark leapt into his boat, knocking him off his feet.
A Facebook post lit up social media after a man reportedly passed out on a couple's trunk and was carried down the interstate.
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.
