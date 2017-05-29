Wildcats baseball headed to NCAA regional in Lubbock - Tucson News Now

Wildcats baseball headed to NCAA regional in Lubbock

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Wildcat baseball is headed to the first round of the NCAA tournament at the Lubbock regional.

The cats take on Sam Houston State on Friday. The game is at 4 p.m. Arizona time.

